Photos: Man Utd trio training away from rest of squad

Here's Shaw, Schweinsteiger and Martial training away from the main group today #mufc pic.twitter.com/MQDQBQiVxo — Liam Blackburn (@liamblackburn) March 15, 2017

A photo has emerged showing Manchester United’s Luke Shaw, Bastian Schweinsteiger and Anthony Martial training away from the rest of the squad today.

France international Martial was ruled out of the defeat at Chelsea through injury and manager Jose Mourinho confirmed that he will still be absent for Thursday’s Europa League clash with FC Rostov. His presence on the training pitch will increase speculation about that version of events.

Shaw last played in the Premier League draw with Bournemouth and was subsequently left at home for the trip to Russia for the first leg against Rostov. He travelled to London for the Chelsea game, only to be omitted from the matchday squad – presumably as a decoy or stand-in for Marcus Rashford, who was unexpectedly named in the team.

Schweinsteiger has had a bit-part role since Mourinho took charge and has reportedly been carrying a slight injury of late.