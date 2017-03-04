Photos: Marcos Rojo scores for Man Utd vs Bournemouth

Manchester United’s opening goal against Bournemouth in today’s Premier League game came from the unusual source of Marcos Rojo.

The Argentine defender – playing at centre-back today – found himself in the penalty area to guide the ball into the corner with his left foot from right-back Antonio Valencia’s low cross-cum-shot.

Rojo opened up his foot to deflect Valencia’s effort past Artur Boruc in the Cherries’ goal.

Here’s how he celebrated his goal.

United have since been pegged back to 1-1, but Bournemouth are now down to 10 men.