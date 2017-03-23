Photos: Marcus Rashford and Jermain Defoe work on their shooting in England training

England strikers Marcus Rashford and Jermain Defoe are at very different stages of their careers, but they have been working on their shooting together in training this afternoon.

Gareth Southgate and his squad stayed in Germany last night after the 1-0 defeat in Dortmund and have remained in the country for a final training session before flying back to London this evening.

You can see Manchester United youngster Rashford and Sunderland veteran Defoe taking shots at goal at VfL Bochum’s training ground in the photos above.