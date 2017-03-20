Photos: Marcus Rashford models new England away kit ahead of Germany game

A post shared by Marcus Rashford (@marcusrashford) on Mar 20, 2017 at 1:02am PDT

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has modelled the new England away kit, which will be worn for the first time in Wednesday’s friendly against Germany in Dortmund.

The new kit ditches the usual red of England away kits in favour of navy, with the torso in one shade and the sleeves in a slightly darker tone.

Rashford, aged 19, can be seen sporting the new gear, which is made by Nike, in the photos above and below.