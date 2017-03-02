Photos: Spurs players pick up trophies at the London Football Awards

Congrats to @Dele_Alli (Young Player of the Year) & Hugo (Goalkeeper of the Year) who have both been crowned at the London Football Awards! pic.twitter.com/ArP6ScdDxk — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 2, 2017

Two Tottenham Hotspur players have walked away from this evening’s London Football Awards with silverware.

Midfielder Dele Alli was named Young Player of the Year, while his skipper Hugo Lloris picked up the Goalkeeper of the Year award.

Alli saw off competition from Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin and Alex Iwobi, Everton’s former Charlton Athletic winger Ademola Lookman and Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham) to scoop his award.

Lloris beat Chelsea’s Thibaut Courtois, QPR’s Alex Smithies, West Ham’s Darren Randolph and Millwall’s Jordan Archer.