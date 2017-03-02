Photos: Spurs star Mousa Dembele working in a charity shop

A change of job for @mousadembele this afternoon as he helps out behind the tills at the @NoahsArkHospice shop in Barnet… pic.twitter.com/Tbt53cCM1N — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) 2 March 2017

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Mousa Dembele has opted for a bit of a career move today.

Fear not, Spurs fans, the Belgium international is not heading off to the Chinese Super League. No, he has found a new job working at a charity shop.

Dembele was behind the tills at the Noah’s Ark Hospice shop in Barnet today. You can see him pictured serving customers and handing over their changes in the photos above.

Is that a Spurs shirt somebody is buying in one of the pictures?