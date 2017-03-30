Photos: Spurs training ahead of Burnley game

😀 Oh @mousadembele, oh @mousadembele! 😀 Lots of happy faces during training in the ☀️ at Hotspur Way today. pic.twitter.com/jUmlSGSeuU — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 30, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur’s players have been in training at their Hotspur Way training ground today as they prepare to return to Premier League action against Burnley this weekend.

The north London side travel to Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon. They go into the game sitting in second place in the table.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino put an arm round a smiling Mousa Dembele during the session.

Midfielders Eric Dier and Dele Alli were also back in action on the training ground after featuring for England during the international break.