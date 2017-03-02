Photos: Spurs training ahead of Everton game

Our photographer has been out and about at Hotspur Way today! Who would you like to see training pics of? Reply and let us know… #COYS pic.twitter.com/rF7jAO8naM — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 2, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur’s players have been on the training pitches at their Hotspur Way base as they prepare to face Everton this weekend.

Spurs host the Toffees at White Hart Lane at 1.30pm on Sunday.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino was pictured talking to a group of players. There doesn’t seem to be any particular reason for the Argentine boss to talk to those eight players in particular, so they were perhaps just together for a drill.

Here are more photos from the session.