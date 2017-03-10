Photos: Spurs training ahead of Millwall game

Tottenham Hotspur’s players trained at their Hotspur Way base yesterday in preparation for Sunday’s FA Cup sixth round clash with Millwall.

Spurs will host the League One side at White Hart Lane as they seek to book a place at Wembley for the semi-finals.

Left-back Ben Davies was in action fresh from signing his new contract.

On the day he signed a new contract, here's @Ben_Davies33 in action at Hotspur Way this afternoon. #COYS pic.twitter.com/ZlA10RXnFw — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 9, 2017

Midfielder Victor Wanyama was putting himself about.

And there was also a coming together between Christian Eriksen and Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Dele Alli looked focused.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino showed off his passing range.