Photos: Stormzy at Man Utd training

Manchester United had an unusual presence on the training ground this morning when grime artist Stormzy joined them for their session.

The south London hip hop star is appearing at Old Trafford this afternoon but before that put in an appearance at Carrington.

It looks like he got on particularly well with Zlatan Ibrahimovic and was also photographed in conversation with United skipper Wayne Rooney.

Ashley Young is known to fancy himself as United’s resident DJ, so that might explain why he looks particularly starstruck.