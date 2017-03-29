Photos: Tottenham’s Heung-min Son in action for South Korea

Tottenham Hotspur forward Heung-min Son was in action for South Korea in a World Cup qualifier against Syria yesterday evening.

The former Bayer Leverkusen man played the full 90 minutes in Seoul. His side emerged with a 1-0 win thanks to a fourth-minute goal from Hong Jeong-ho.

The win keeps South Korea second in their World Cup qualification group behind Iran. The top two teams qualify for next summer’s World Cup in Russia.

Son played as a left-sided attacking midfielder in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

