Photos: Tottenham’s Victor Wanyama on international duty in Kenya

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama is currently in his native Kenya on international duty with the national team.

The Spurs star, age 25, posted a photo showing him on the training pitch with some of his Harambee Stars team-mates.

He also posted for a photo with team-mate David Cheche, of New York Cosmos, en route to the training session.

Wanyama, who skippers Kenya, and his colleagues do not have any fixtures during the current international break and are instead taking part in a training camp.