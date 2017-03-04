Photos: Tyrone Mings stamps on Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s head, Ibra elbows him in revenge

The lunchtime kick-off between Manchester United and Bournemouth has descended into farce.

After tussling with him for much of the first-half, Cherries defender Tyrone Mings planted a cowardly stamp on United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s head, which you can see in the photo above.

That was missed by the match officials.

Shortly afterwards, Ibrahimovic meted out his own revenge with a swinging elbow to Mings’ head, which you can see below.

That sparked a penalty box melee.

Referee Kevin Friend lost total control of the situation having missed that incident. He showed Bournemouth midfielder Andrew Surman a second yellow card for remonstrating, but only realised that it was his second booking and produced a red card a few moments later.

In the meantime, Friend held lengthy discussion with Ibrahimovic, who had already been booked, while holding a yellow card in his hand but did not show it to the United man.