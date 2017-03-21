Photos and Videos: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain flies to Germany with England

✈️️
Best of luck in Dortmund, @Alex_OxChambo pic.twitter.com/RnVK7i1bgb
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) March 21, 2017
Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain travelled to Germany earlier today with the England squad.
The Ox will no doubt be hoping to put the Gunners’ dismal recent form behind him while away with the Three Lions.
Gareth Southgate and his players left Birmingham airport on a flight to Dortmund this afternoon.
Germany bound pic.twitter.com/UXd9k0CmXe
— Alex Ox-Chamberlain (@Alex_OxChambo) March 21, 2017
Oxlade-Chamberlain was photographed on his way to board the plane and stopped to give a short interview on the tarmac before take-off. Click play to hear what he had to say.
England face Germany in an international friendly on Wednesday evening.
A quick chat with @Alex_OxChambo before we depart… ✈️ https://t.co/twJa7Of9FY
— England (@England) March 21, 2017