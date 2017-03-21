Photos and Videos: Man Utd and Chelsea stars in Spain training

I ❤ ⚽ pic.twitter.com/c13x4fflQA
— David De Gea (@D_DeGea) March 20, 2017
Spain held their first training session of the current international break yesterday afternoon.
Julen Lopetegui’s squad were in action for an open session at the Ciudad del Futbol at Las Rozas, to the west of Madrid city centre.
Chelsea and Manchester United both had players involved in the session. You can see United keeper David De Gea working on his touch in the photo above.
Blues defender Cesar Azpilicueta was also photographed during the session, while club-mate Pedro Rodriguez was among those to sign autographs for fans at the end of training.
Primer entrenamiento! 🇪🇸 Con ganas de que lleguen ya los partidos de Gijón y París! @SeFutbol pic.twitter.com/7BbLTNHdYX
— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) March 20, 2017
📺 ¡Se desata la locura! 😱 ¡Todos quieren el autógrafo de nuestros internacionales! pic.twitter.com/St7t20BgRT
— Selección Española (@SeFutbol) March 20, 2017