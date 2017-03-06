Photos: West Ham and Chelsea warm ups

Slaven Bilic on Andy Carroll’s return: “He’s fit and has been training with us for a while. We’re expecting a lot from him" #WHUCHE pic.twitter.com/7h3YltaByV — Premier League (@premierleague) March 6, 2017

West Ham United and Chelsea’s players have been warming up on the pitch at the London Stadium ahead of tonight’s Premier League fixtures.

Hammers striker Andy Carroll has been deemed fit to start and was put through his paces pre-match with a series of sprinting drills.

The visitors also went through their warm up routines. David Luiz’s was pointing to the heavens as he and his team-mates jogged across the pitch.

Things were a little more relaxed for captain John Terry, who is on the bench.