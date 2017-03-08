Piers Morgan puts himself forward for Arsenal job

Yes, I would.

And I'd get more fight & desire from these pitiful clowns, trust me. https://t.co/67aQl5XesN — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 7, 2017

Loudmouth Arsenal fan Piers Morgan has thrown his hat into the ring for the Arsenal manager’s job.

A vocal critic of current boss Arsene Wenger, Morgan has touted himself as a possible replacement.

The former newspaper editor turned TV presenter now fancies himself as a football manager – and predicted he would get more out of the Arsenal squad than Wenger is achieving.

He wrote on Twitter: “And I’d get more fight & desire from these pitiful clowns, trust me.”

You would have to suspect that, having referred to them as pitiful clowns, Morgan would probably have lost the dressing room before even having been appointed.