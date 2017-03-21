Premier League reveals new name and number fonts (feat. Dele Alli, Eden Hazard and Ryan Shawcross’ shirts)

Take a look at the new style of names and numbers that will feature on #PL kits from the 2017/18 season onwards… pic.twitter.com/9us3GgqG16 — Premier League (@premierleague) March 21, 2017

The Premier League has unveiled a new font that will be used for the name and squad numbers on the shirts of all clubs next season.

The new look letters and numbers will adorn the backs of all Premier League players for the 2017/18 campaign, as well as the shirts of anybody who orders a personalised replica kit.

In the gif above, you can see a few examples of how the lettering will look, with Tottenham Hotspur’s Dele Alli, Chelsea’s Eden Hazard and Stoke City’s Ryan Shawcorss among those featured.