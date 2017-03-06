PSG favourites to sign Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez

French champions Paris Saint Germain are the frontrunners to sign Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez, according to the Daily Mirror .

PSG are said to be the firm favourites to sign the Chile international.

Sanchez, aged 28, was dropped to the bench for last Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield amid reports that he had stormed off the training ground and been involving in a slanging match with team-mates.

That row was reportedly sparked by an incident on the training ground, but had its roots in Sanchez’s performance and attitude during the 5-1 mauling at Bayern Munich last month.

The former Barcelona man had already been dragging his heels over extending his contract, which expires in June 2018, and the latest developments have increased the likelihood of him leaving the Emirates Stadium this summer.

He has an offer a £180,000-a-week deal on the table from the Gunners, but PSG would apparently pay him in the region of £300,000-a-week.