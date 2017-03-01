PSG rebuffed in loan approach for Liverpool’s Daniel Sturridge

French giants Paris Saint-Germain were keen to sign Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge in the January transfer window, according to Goal .

The Ligue 1 champions reportedly wanted to take the England international on loan. But when they signalled their interest to the Reds, PSG were told that Sturridge would not be allowed to leave Anfield mid-season.

Sturridge is currently well down the pecking order under manager Jurgen Klopp, who favours a front-three of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Philippe Coutinho and deploys Divock Origi as his first-choice backup.

Klopp is believed to have doubts about whether Sturridge has the required work-rate to operate within his preferred pressing system, but PSG felt he would make the perfect foil for star striker Edinson Cavani.

Sturridge, aged 27, looks set to move on to a new club in the summer transfer window. It remains to be seen whether PSG will continue their pursuit of the former Chelsea and Manchester City man at that stage.