Racist chants towards Tottenham’s Heung-min Son against Millwall investigated by FA

The Football Association is to investigate racist chants directed towards Heung-min Son during Tottenham Hotspur’s 6-0 win over Millwall yesterday, according to the BBC .

Son, who bagged a hat-trick as he scored three of Spurs’ six goals in their FA Cup quarter-final victory, was subjected to chants suggesting he sells pirated DVDs door-to-door.

Taunts of “DVD” and “he’s selling three for a fiver” could be heard being directed towards the South Korea international at White Hart Lane on Sunday afternoon.

The chants seemingly play up to a stereotype of Asians as traders selling bootleg products.

Lions boss Neil Harris said he had not heard the chants but called for those involved to be dealt with harshly.

He told the BBC: “It’s a shame to be talking about this.

“I didn’t hear anything but myself and the club, we won’t condone that if there is. I’m sure it will be investigated and left to the authorities.

“We want people dealt with harshly of course. It’s wrong in society and wrong in football.”

Millwall are still subject to an FA investigation into the behaviour of their fans at Leicester City in the fifth round. The Foxes submitted a complaint in the wake of that tie.