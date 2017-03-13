Reported Chelsea target Romelu Lukaku denies he’s close to signing new Everton contract

Are you going to sign that new contract?

– Lukaku: "No."

Are you still reflecting about it?

– RL: "No."

Is there an agreement?

– RL: "No." pic.twitter.com/dgJYyJUBur — Kristof Terreur 📰 (@HLNinEngeland) March 13, 2017

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku has contradicted claims made by his agent that he is on the verge of signing a new contract at Goodison Park.

The Belgium international’s representative Mino Raiola told talkSPORT that his client had “99 per cent reached terms” on a new deal and that there were no big problems in the way.

But Lukaku, aged 23, appeared to undermine that version of events when he was quizzed by broadcaster Play Sports in the wake of the Toffees’ 3-0 win over West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

He was asked whether he was going to sign a new contract, whether he was still reflecting on the offer of a new contract and whether there is an agreement in place over a new contract, and replied “no” to each question.

Several publications, including The Sun have linked the in-form striker with a return to former club Chelsea in recent weeks.

Lukaku scored his 19th Premier League goal of the season against the Baggies and looks set to finish the campaign with the golden boot following the injury sustained by Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane yesterday.