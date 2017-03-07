Robert Lewandowski’s agent indicates he’s insulted by Man Utd interest

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski’s agent has dismissed reports linking his client with a move to Manchester United.

Indeed, he hinted that the Poland international is insulted by United’s interest in the context that it has arisen.

Stories in recent days have suggested that the Red Devils have turned their attention to Lewandowski after being knocked back in their efforts to line up a summer move for Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann.

But Lewandowski’s agent Maik Barthel was keen to point out that his client has no interest in being United’s sloppy seconds.

He told ESPN : “Does any top player in the world want to be a plan B?”

That does not sound promising if a move for Lewandowski was a genuine part of Jose Mourinho’s transfer plans for the summer window.

The 28-year-old has scored a total of 140 Bundesliga goals for Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund in 217 appearances over the last six-and-half seasons.

He signed a new contract at the Allianz Arena last December.