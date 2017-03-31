Roly poly Goalie Wayne Shaw lands new job

Veteran goalie Wayne Shaw is working again, but his new job has very little to do with football. The former Sutton United player, known as the Roly Poly Goalie, is now a menu tester for Tex Mex restaurant chain Chimichanga.

The restaurant has released a video in which Shaw takes on Chimi’s Tombstone Challenge. He eats his way through a platter piled with ribs, coleslaw, beans, and chips in just over 17 minutes. Chimichanga is currently running an eating competition, the winner of which will participate with Shaw in a public eat-off.

Shaw was asked to quit Sutton after what must be one of sport’s strangest fixing scandals. The 45-year-old ate a pie on the touchline during the Sutton vs Arsenal fifth-round FA Cup game at Gander Green Lane in February. Arsenal defeated Sutton 2-0. But the fixing scandal had nothing to do with the game. Instead, Shaw and the bookies are being investigated after Sun Bets offered 8-1 odds that Shaw would eat a pie on television.

Following the event, Sun Bets claimed it had paid out a five-digit sum of money to a punter who won the bet.

Asked to Quit Over a Cornish Pasty

The pie-eating incident happened in the 83rd minute of the game, when it became obvious to Shaw that he would not be playing that night. When asked about it after the match, the goalie said that he had eaten the pie, which he described as a nice meat Cornish pasty, for fun.

His reasoning was that Arsenal fans kept chanting: “Who ate all the pies?” He said he took a bite of the pie, and waved it in the direction of the chanting fans.

Shaw was asked to quit the club the following day, after being told his position was untenable.

However, the Roly Poly Goalie later admitted that he knew Sun Bet had offered odds on him eating a pie on camera. Shaw told Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan that he thought a few of his friends had put £5 on him eating the pie.

Morgan then asked Shaw directly if he had known that friends had bet on him eating the pie. He admitted that he was aware that some friends had placed bets.

The Problem With the Pie

The Football Association and the Gambling Commission are investigating both Shaw and Sun Bets for possibly breaking betting laws. Richard Watson, the commission’s enforcement and intelligence director, emphasised the importance of integrity in sport, and added that the investigation aimed to find out exactly what happened.

When told that an investigation had been launched, Shaw reportedly broke down in tears. Shortly before landing his new menu-tasting job, he said that he would love to return to Sutton.

However, the football club has already replaced him with a new goalie. Aware of this, Shaw said that he still loves football, that he thinks football needs the Roly Poly Goalie, and that he feels no animosity toward his former club. He is however enjoying his new role as taste tester and Chimichanga spokesperson, albeit a bit different from what he was doing before.