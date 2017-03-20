Sir Alex Ferguson’s Man Utd managerial comeback announced

Honoured to announce that The Boss will be manager at my testimonial in partnership with @_MCFoundation & @ManUtd. Will be a special day. pic.twitter.com/mDwcb4nTpA — Michael Carrick (@carras16) March 20, 2017

Sir Alex Ferguson will be taking charge of Manchester United again this summer – but only on a one-off basis.

The legendary manager will be managing United’s team of 2008 in a testimonial match for long-serving midfielder Michael Carrick at Old Trafford in June.

Carrick announced Fergie’s involvement in the game on social media today.

The Champions League-winning team of ’08 will take on an all-star XI to celebrate Carrick’s 11 years at the club.