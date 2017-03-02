Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino linked with Barcelona job as Luis Enrique confirms he will step down

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino is on a shortlist to become the new Barcelona boss after Luis Enrique confirmed he will step down at the end of the season, according to Sky Sports.
Enrique, who has been in charge since replacing Tata Martino in 2014, finds his side staring down the barrel of a Champions League last-16 exit at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain and says he is in need of a rest after three seasons at Camp Nou.
His contract expires this summer and the 46-year-old has decided against renewing it, despite having won two La Liga titles, two Copas Del Rey and a Champions League.
Pochettino is among those reportedly under consideration for the role. Spanish football reporter Guillem Balague says the Argentine coach “has got a lot of fans at Barcelona”.
The only good news for Spurs fans – other than the five-year contract Pochettino signed last summer – is that their boss is not currently the favourite. Sevilla’s former Chile coach Jorge Sampaoli is the man deemed most likely to get the job.
Everton’s Ronald Koeman – a former Barca player – and Real Sociedad’s Eusebio Sacristan are also mentioned.