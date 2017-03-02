Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino linked with Barcelona job as Luis Enrique confirms he will step down

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino is on a shortlist to become the new Barcelona boss after Luis Enrique confirmed he will step down at the end of the season, according to Sky Sports .

Enrique, who has been in charge since replacing Tata Martino in 2014, finds his side staring down the barrel of a Champions League last-16 exit at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain and says he is in need of a rest after three seasons at Camp Nou.

His contract expires this summer and the 46-year-old has decided against renewing it, despite having won two La Liga titles, two Copas Del Rey and a Champions League.

Pochettino is among those reportedly under consideration for the role. Spanish football reporter Guillem Balague says the Argentine coach “has got a lot of fans at Barcelona”.

The only good news for Spurs fans – other than the five-year contract Pochettino signed last summer – is that their boss is not currently the favourite. Sevilla’s former Chile coach Jorge Sampaoli is the man deemed most likely to get the job.

Everton’s Ronald Koeman – a former Barca player – and Real Sociedad’s Eusebio Sacristan are also mentioned.