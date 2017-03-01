Spurs celebrate Harry Kane milestones

Tottenham Hotspur have been tweeting to celebrate star striker Harry Kane’s goal milestones.

The England international, aged 23, scored his 100th career goal when he opened the scoring against Stoke City last weekend. He went on to get a hat-trick against the Potters.

Spurs’ timeline charts his progress from his first career goal, which he scored for Leyton Orient against Sheffield Wednesday in January 2011, right through to this week’s achievement.

Reaching 100 goals for Spurs will be the next target. Kane is currently on 86 goals.