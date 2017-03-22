Spurs compare Eric Dier to club legend Gary Mabbutt

Guess who? Talented, versatile, 21, can play RB, CB or midfield, in the England squad after impressing with U21s…https://t.co/N8uVBS9RVz pic.twitter.com/KXU0TLaoZo — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 22, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur have been drawing comparisons between Eric Dier and club legend Gary Mabbutt.

Given the fickle nature of football players, clubs and fans, that is a bit of a dangerous game to be playing.

But Spurs have taken that risk to suggest that Dier and their former captain are alike. They point to similar levels of talent and versatility, the fact that both could operate at right-back, centre-back or in midfield, and that both broke into the England squad at the age of 21 as examples of similarities between the pair.

What do you reckon?