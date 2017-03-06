Spurs confident of signing former Man Utd winger Wilfried Zaha

Tottenham Hotspur are confident of signing Manchester United flop Wilfried Zaha this summer, according to the Daily Mirror .

The 24-year-old was one of English football’s brightest talents when Sir Alex Ferguson signed him from Crystal Palace for an initial £10m in January 2013.

Zaha failed to establish himself at Old Trafford, but has rebuilt his career since returning to Selhurst Park, first on loan and then permanently in August 2014.

His form has attracted the attention of Spurs, who are now set to splash the cash to lure the Ivory Coast international to White Hart Lane this summer.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino is said to be a long-term fan of Zaha and saw a £12m bid for him rejected last summer. But Spurs believe a deal can be done at the end of the current campaign.

Today’s report indicates that the Eagles value their star winger, who scored in the 0-2 win at West Bromwich Albion last weekend, at around the £30m mark.