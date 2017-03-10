Spurs confirm defender is out until April

TEAM NEWS: Danny Rose – On track with his recovery and expected to return in April. #COYS pic.twitter.com/XrfaPJMeiF — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 10, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur have given an update on left-back Danny Rose’s fitness.

The England international, aged 26, has been sidelined since with a knee injury.

In a tweet posted today, the north London club confirmed that they are expecting Rose to be out of action until April.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side only have Sunday’s FA Cup sixth round clash with Millwall and a Premier League fixture against Southampton to play in March.

But Pochettino will want Rose back as early in April as possible because they have sixth league game to cram in, starting with a trip to Burnley on April 1.

Rose’s absence means Ben Davies, who signed a new contract running until June 2021 yesterday, is set to get more playing time.