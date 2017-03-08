Spurs fans get Theo Walcott to remind them of 10-2 scoreline

Tottenham Hotspur fans have been having some fun at north London rivals Arsenal’s expense following the Gunners’ Champions League exit.

Arsene Wenger’s side suffered a 10-2 aggregate defeat to Bayern Munich in their last-16 tie. Spurs supporters didn’t want them forgetting the scoreline, so they dug out an old picture of Theo Walcott signalling a 2-0 scoreline to them while being stretchered off in a north London derby and made some amendments.

Using some subtle digital trickery that you can hardly detect with the naked eye, Walcott’s gesture has been adapted to commemorate the 10-2 scoreline.