Spurs give good news on Harry Kane injury

Posted by - March 14, 2017 - All News, Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur have given an update on Harry Kane’s injury – and it is good news.

Following scans on the England international’s ankle injury, the north London club had more information to share with fans this evening.

Although he has suffered ligament damage, it is not as bad as first feared.

As head coach Mauricio Pochettino guessed in the immediate aftermath of the FA Cup win over Millwall on Sunday, the injury is similar to the one sustained by Kane against Sunderland last September.

But his new injury is not considered to be as severe. The Sunderland injury kept him out of action for five Premier League games, so Spurs will want the 23-year-old back as early as possible in their busy April fixture list.

Kane turned his ankle in a challenge in the seventh minute of the 6-0 win over Millwall last weekend.