Spurs give good news on Harry Kane injury

INJURY UPDATE: We can confirm that @HKane sustained ligament damage to his right ankle during Sunday's FA Cup win against Millwall. pic.twitter.com/oeWGopOfXO — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 14, 2017

The injury is similar to the one suffered by the forward against Sunderland in Sept last year, however it is not considered to be as severe. pic.twitter.com/WyRU3JcON7 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 14, 2017

Harry will continue to be assessed by our medical staff while he undergoes his rehabilitation at our Training Centre. — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 14, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur have given an update on Harry Kane’s injury – and it is good news.

Following scans on the England international’s ankle injury, the north London club had more information to share with fans this evening.

Although he has suffered ligament damage, it is not as bad as first feared.

As head coach Mauricio Pochettino guessed in the immediate aftermath of the FA Cup win over Millwall on Sunday, the injury is similar to the one sustained by Kane against Sunderland last September.

But his new injury is not considered to be as severe. The Sunderland injury kept him out of action for five Premier League games, so Spurs will want the 23-year-old back as early as possible in their busy April fixture list.

Kane turned his ankle in a challenge in the seventh minute of the 6-0 win over Millwall last weekend.