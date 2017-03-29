Spurs give injury update an Erik Lamela

Tottenham Hotspur have issued a long-awaited injury update on missing man Erik Lamela.

The Argentine winger’s situation has been the source of much speculation given his lengthy and ongoing absence from the team since November.

Spurs have now announced that Lamela will undergo surgery on his hip on Saturday and will be out of action for the rest of the season.

In a series of tweets posted to their official Twitter account this afternoon, the north London side said that Lamela had achieved a “good level of function” after a “comprehensive rehabilitation process”, but was still not fit enough to return to full training.

They said that after “ongoing extensive consultation with specialists”, all parties had agreed that the operation was required.

The wording of the statement seems to support recent rumours that the club and Lamela were at odds over whether he should undergo surgery.

Lamela is now said to be targeting a return to action next season.