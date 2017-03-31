Spurs give update on Wembley situation

We have agreed an extension until 30 April 2017 with WNSL in respect of the option to play home games at @wembleystadium next season… pic.twitter.com/Io5nvOEBYu — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 31, 2017

.@wembleystadium …this is to give ourselves greater flexibility before making the final decision on the decommissioning of White Hart Lane. pic.twitter.com/VbbLLvFjC6 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 31, 2017

.@wembleystadium Our intention remains to spend next season at @wembleystadium before returning to our new stadium in Tottenham for the 2018/19 season. pic.twitter.com/Dm6zsDVU2k — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 31, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur have given an update on their plans to play at Wembley next season.

The north London side have announced they have negotiated an extension until the end of April before they have to decide whether or not to take up their option to use the national stadium as their home ground next season while their new stadium is being built adjacent to the current White Hart Lane.

Spurs claim that is still their intention to use Wembley and that they hope to move into their new ground for the 2018/19 season.

A statement claims “this is to give ourselves greater flexibility before making the final decision on the decommissioning of White Hart Lane”.

That would suggest they are weighing up the possibility of staying at the Lane for a portion of next season, which would help to alleviate issues relating to restrictions on the number of games they can play at Wembley at full capacity.