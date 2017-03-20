Spurs interested in former Liverpool man Suso

Tottenham Hotspur are considering a move for former Liverpool winger Suso, according to the Daily Mirror .

The Spaniard is currently playing for Italian side AC Milan and has reportedly impressed Spurs with his performances in Serie A.

Mauricio Pochettino’s is said to be considering him among a number of attacking midfield targets for the summer transfer window, including Real Madrid’s Isco and Everton’s Ross Barkley.

Suso is no stranger to English football, having spent five year’s on Liverpool’s books.

He joined the Reds from hometown club Cadiz in 2010 and, after two year in the club’s academy, progressed to the first-team in 2012.

He was frequently used by then manager Brendan Rodgers in the 2012/13 season, but then fell out of favour. He spent the 2013/14 campaign on loan at Almeria and joined Milan when his Liverpool contract expired in 2015, having made 21 appearances for the Reds in all competitions.

After a handful of appearances for Milan, Suso was loaned to Genoa last season. But he has made an impression at the San Siro this term, scoring six goals in 27 Serie A games to date.