Spurs pair and Jordan Pickford top Man City’s wanted list

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has placed Tottenham Hotspur pair Dele Alli and Danny Rose at the top of his summer shopping list, according to the Manchester Evening News .

The report claims that Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is another target as Guardiola seeks to sign English players ahead of the 2017/18 campaign.

Another Spurs player, Kyle Walker, and Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere, who is currently on loan at Bournemouth, are also said to be under consideration.

City have spent £49m on signing Raheem Sterling from Liverpool and £47m on signing John Stones from Everton in the past two years.

But they will have to spend even more to firm up their interest in Alli. The in-form attacking midfielder is reportedly valued at around £85m by Spurs chairman Daniel Levy.

Rose is a greater priority for Guardiola, who is keen to improve his options at full-back.

The article claims that England left-back Rose would cost more than £40m.

Black Cats keeper Pickford, aged 23, has been watched on numerous occasions by City and is bid is expected when the transfer window opens.