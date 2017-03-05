Spurs show off Ben Davies’ stats vs Everton

How impressed were you with @Ben_Davies33 today? #COYS pic.twitter.com/vJTMIizvLp
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 5, 2017
Harry Kane was once again the star of the show for Tottenham Hotspur as they recorded a 3-2 win over Everton at White Lane this afternoon.
While their star striker scored another two goals, Spurs’ official Twitter account was keen to lavish praise on their left-back and make sure that his efforts did not go overlooked.
They tweeted a graphic showing some of Ben Davies’ key statistics from today’s game, including that he had 89 touches, made five tackles and created four chances.