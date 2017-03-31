Spurs troll Arsenal on National Kindness Day

You're welcome… #NationalKindnessDay pic.twitter.com/vkwc03Y5PV
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 31, 2017
Today is National Kindness Day, apparently.
We’re supposed to be showing kindness to those around us, but we’re not sure Tottenham Hotspur have really got into the spirit of things.
They have marked the occasion by sending a tweet from their official Twitter account reading: “You’re welcome… #NationalKindnessDay.”
The tweet was accompanied by a video of Danny Rose’s stunning volley against north London rivals Arsenal on his first Premier League start. A beautiful goal, but we are not quite sure it is the kindest of gestures.