Steven Gerrard wants to play for Liverpool this weekend

Steven Gerrard has revealed he wants to play for Liverpool this weekend.
The former skipper pulled on the red jersey at Anfield for the first time in a while to star in a legends game against Real Madrid last weekend.
Having scored in front of the Kop against and bagged a couple of assists in a 4-3 win for Liverpool, Gerrard has got the playing bug again.
Writing on Instagram, he mused: “Can’t we do it all again next week.”
Gerrard retired at the end of last year after his contract with LA Galaxy came to an end.