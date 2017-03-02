Tottenham linked with Man Utd’s Luke Shaw

Tottenham Hotspur are considering a summer bid for Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw, according to the Daily Mirror .

The England international, aged 21, is out of favour at Old Trafford after a public row with manager Jose Mourinho and is tipped to move on this summer.

Shaw is currently Mourinho’s fourth-choice left-back, with Daley Blind, Marcos Rojo and Matteo Darmian all ahead of the £27m signing from Southampton in the pecking order.

Spurs are said to be planning to offer Shaw an escape route, though he may have to take a pay-cut on his £80,000-a-week salary.

Shaw previously worked with Pochettino during their time together at St Mary’s.

The interest in signing Shaw is said to be motivated by Manchester City’s ongoing interest in Spurs’ first-choice left-back Danny Rose.

Rose, aged 26, only signed a new five-year contract at White Hart Lane in September, but continues to be linked with a big-money move to the Etihad Stadium.