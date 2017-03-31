Tottenham star declares focus on Burnley game

Back training with @spursofficial mind firmly fixed on the weekends game! #COYS 👊🏻⚽⚪ A post shared by Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) on Mar 30, 2017 at 10:05am PDT

Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kyle Walker has taken to social media to announce his return to training after the international break.

After returning to Hotspur Way, the England international posted on Instagram to declare that he had his “mind firmly fixed” on this weekend’s return to Premier League action against Burnley.

Walker and his team-mates travel to Turf Moor for a 3pm kick-off against the Clarets tomorrow afternoon.

Alas, the sort of focus the right-back claims to have on the game was missing from the photo he used to illustrate the point.