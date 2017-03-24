Tottenham’s Dele Alli given three-match ban

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli has been given a three-match ban from European competition following his red card against Gent in the Europa League.

Alli was sent-off for a lunging challenge on Brecht Dejaegere in Spurs’ last-32 second leg clash with the Belgian side at Wembley.

Given the nature of the England international’s horror tackle, it was considered by UEFA’s disciplinary body, which this morning announced that Alli will serve a three-match ban.

The suspension rules him out of the next three European matches for which he would otherwise be available. That means that if Spurs finish in their current position of second in the Premier League, Alli would sit out the first half of next season’s Champions League group stage.

UEFA’s standard punishment for a red card in European competition is a one-match ban. The fact that Alli’s case was considered by the disciplinary body indicates that it was considered a serious offence.