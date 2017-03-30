Tottenham’s Erik Lamela on his fitness

Tottenham Hotspur winger Erik Lamela took to his Twitter account after the club confirmed that he will undergo surgery on his hip injury on Saturday.

The Argentina international has been sidelined since November and will now miss the remainder of the season after he goes under the knife.

Lamela gave his account in a series of tweets. He said he had tried everything to recover, but had not been able to return to 100 per cent fitness and could not compete at the level he wants too. He vowed to come back stronger.