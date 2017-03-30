Tottenham’s Erik Lamela on his fitness

I have to have an operation. I tried everything to recover but unfortunately my hip is still not 100% ..1/6 — Erik Manuel Lamela (@ErikLamela) March 29, 2017

..so I can't compete at the level I want to. I'll face this challenge with a positive attitude and can't wait to get back with the team..2/6 — Erik Manuel Lamela (@ErikLamela) March 29, 2017

..and be stronger.

Thanks everyone for your support! 👊🏻 3/6 — Erik Manuel Lamela (@ErikLamela) March 29, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur winger Erik Lamela took to his Twitter account after the club confirmed that he will undergo surgery on his hip injury on Saturday.

The Argentina international has been sidelined since November and will now miss the remainder of the season after he goes under the knife.

Lamela gave his account in a series of tweets. He said he had tried everything to recover, but had not been able to return to 100 per cent fitness and could not compete at the level he wants too. He vowed to come back stronger.