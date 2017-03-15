Tweet: Harry Kane responds to ankle ligament injury

Always come back stronger from injuries and will be working hard with the medical staff to do that again. Thanks for all the messages. pic.twitter.com/zGYQhw8IaB — Harry Kane (@HKane) March 14, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane was in an optimistic frame of mind as he responded to the news that he has suffered ankle ligament damage.

Kane, aged 23, was substituted after just seven minutes of the FA Cup quarter-final win over Millwall last Sunday after turning his ankle in a challenge.

Spurs confirmed yesterday evening that he has damaged ligaments, but the injury is not as serious as the one Kane suffered against Sunderland last September.

The England international wrote on Twitter: “Always come back stronger from injuries and will be working hard with the medical staff to do that again. Thanks for all the messages.”