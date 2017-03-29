Tweet and Photo: Arsenal midfielder is back to work

Nice Week Away With The Super Eagles , Now Back To Work With @Arsenal 💪🏽 #COYG #BIG17 pic.twitter.com/JzQb8wEWTF — Alexander Iwobi (@alexiwobi) March 28, 2017

Arsenal midfielder Alex Iwobi has posted to his social media accounts to announce his return to work at the club.

The Nigeria international has been part of the Super Eagles squad that drew 1-1 with Senegal at Barnet last week and has been at a training camp since.

Iwobi shared a picture of him and his national team colleagues posing for a group photo on the training pitch.

He wrote: “Nice week away with the Super Eagles, now back to work with @Arsenal.”