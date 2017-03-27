Tweet and Photo: Arsenal midfielder reacts to England 2-0 Lithuania

Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain posted on social media yesterday evening in the wake of England’s 2-0 win over Lithuania at Wembley.

The Gunners man played the full 90 minutes of the World Cup qualifier for Gareth Southgate’s side..

Although the game was not exactly an easy watch and was far from thrill-a-minute, the Ox told his followers that it was “job done” with the Three Lions having collected three points from the encounter.

He posted a photo of himself skipping past a challenge in his central midfield position.