Tweet and Photo: Liverpool starlet on England U21 return

Good 4-0 win away against Denmark … meant a lot to put the shirt back on again pic.twitter.com/meUntt278R — Joe Gomez (@J_Gomez97) March 27, 2017

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez posted on Twitter in the wake of England Under-21s’ victory in Denmark yesterday evening.

Gomez and his team-mates recorded a 0-4 win in Randers, which he branded “good”.

He also told his followers that it “meant a lot to put the shirt back on again”.

Gomez was in action for England Under-21s in October 2015 when he suffered the serious knee injury that kept him out of action for more than a year.

Last night’s game was the first time the 19-year-old has played for the Young Lions since his injury. He started the match and completed the full 90 minutes.