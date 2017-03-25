Tweet and Photo: Man Utd reacts to Spain’s win over Israel

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea took to his Twitter account last night in the wake of Spain’s World Cup qualification victory over Israel.

De Gea, who started in goal for Julen Lopetegui’s side, and his team-mates recorded a 4-1 win in Gijon to move to the top of their qualifying group.

In his post-match tweet, the United keeper praised the result as a good win and urged his team-mates to keep going.

He also shared a photo of himself in action against Israel.