Tweet and Photo: Nathaniel Clyne in England training

Liverpool right-back Nathaniel Clyne has shared a photo showing him in England training today.

Clyne, aged 25, was in action at St George’s Park on Tuesday after linking up with Gareth Southgate’s squad for the friendly against Germany and the World Cup qualifier against Lithuania.

The Reds star was pictured sharing a joke with Southampton winger Nathan Redmond as they jogged across the training pitch together.

Clyne will be hoping to add to his 14 caps, while Redmond is looking for his senior international debut.