Tweet and Photo: Spurs man reacts to England 2-0 Lithuania

Posted by - March 27, 2017 - All News, England, Photos, Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli took to social media in the wake of England’s World Cup qualification victory over Lithuania at Wembley.

The Three Lions secured a 2-0 win from a pretty drab game in which the opposition was content to keep as many players as possible behind the ball.

Nonetheless, Alli branded it a good win.

Referencing the friendly against Germany last week and a first meet-up with Gareth Southgate since he got the England manager’s job on a permanent basis, Alli said there had been a lot of positives to take from the week.