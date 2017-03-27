Tweet and Photo: Spurs man reacts to England 2-0 Lithuania

Good win today, a lot of positives to take from the week!! Congrats to @IAmJermainDefoe ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/JYBnrxtTtf — Dele (@Dele_Alli) March 26, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli took to social media in the wake of England’s World Cup qualification victory over Lithuania at Wembley.

The Three Lions secured a 2-0 win from a pretty drab game in which the opposition was content to keep as many players as possible behind the ball.

Nonetheless, Alli branded it a good win.

Referencing the friendly against Germany last week and a first meet-up with Gareth Southgate since he got the England manager’s job on a permanent basis, Alli said there had been a lot of positives to take from the week.